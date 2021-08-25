mHealth Market 2021 Size & Share | Market worth USD 293.29 billion with 29.1% CAGR by 2027

The global “mHealth market” size is expected to reach USD 293.29 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of smartphones and smart devices will boost the mHealth market trends during the forecast period. According to Pew Research Center’s first survey of smartphone ownership conducted in 2011, 96% of Americans own a cell phone. Out of which ,81% of the American use smartphones. While roughly three-quarters of U.S. adults own desktop or laptop computers, furthermore, the launch of technologically advanced smartphones and wearable devices will consequently aid the mHealth market share, sates our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights. For instance, OnePlus launched a new concept phone, the OnePlus Concept One McLaren Edition has various features including electrochromic glass technology. In addition, Fitbit CEO James said in a statement, “We see ourselves evenly split between being a consumer company and being a health company.”

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “mHealth Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Category (By Apps {Disease & Treatment Management, Wellness Management}, By Wearable {Body & Temperature Monitors, Sleep Trackers, Fitness Trackers, Glucose Monitors, BP Monitors, Cardiac Monitors}) By Services Type (Monitoring Services, Fitness & Wellness Solutions, Diagnostic Services, Treatment Services) By Service Provider (mHealth App Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Health Insurance) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 34.28 billion in 2018. The mHealth market report implements a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis proficiencies and data integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Major MHealth Market Key players covered in the report include:

Bayer MHealth

Medtronic

Apple

AirStrip

AliveCor, Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

athenahealth

AgaMatrix

LifeWatch Services, Inc.

Philips

iHealth

AT&T

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies

Cerner Corporation

Nokia

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

MHealth Market Analysis 2021:

Growing Geriatric Population to Spur Business Opportunities for the Market

The increasing demand for mHealth solutions around the globe, owing to its user-friendly benefits and high calling efficiency in handling an emergency situation, will aid the mHealth market revenue in the forthcoming years. The increasing number of mHealth applications such as chronic disease management, remote monitoring owing to its cost-effective advantage will further fuel demand for mHealth solutions in the foreseeable future. The growing geriatric population will also contribute positively to the growth of the market. For instance, people above the age of 65, are more prone to chronic ailments; in the U.S., 40 million people, i.e., around 12.9% of the population is above 65 years. Thus, there is a colossal scope for the mHealth market in the countries where the geriatric population is surging.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Statistics on smartphone penetration rate for key countries Healthcare expenditure for key countries Average costs of chronic illnesses by type of medical facility in the U.S. New product launch Technological Advancements Funding and Start-ups: Overview

Global mHealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Category Apps Disease & Treatment Management Healthcare Providers/Insurance Medication Reminders Women Health and Pregnancy Disease Specific Wellness Management Fitness Lifestyle and stress Diet and Nutrition Others Wearable Body & Temperature Monitors Sleep Trackers Fitness Trackers Glucose Monitors BP Monitors Cardiac Monitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Services Type Monitoring Services Fitness & Wellness Solutions Diagnostic Services Treatment Services Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Provider mHealth App Companies Pharmaceutical Companies Hospitals Health Insurance Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

