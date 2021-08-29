Non-ionizing Radiation Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global non-ionizing radiation market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Non-ionizing Radiation Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Radiation Type (Radiofrequency, Microwaves, Infrared, UV rays, Visible light), By Application (Diagnostics, Cosmetics, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Organizations, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other non-ionizing radiation market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical System

Carestream Health

Hologic Inc

North America to Hold Majority Share Owing to Rising Investments by Key Players

North America is anticipated to cover the majority share in the global non-ionizing radiation market in the forecast years. The growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of technologically advanced products. Furthermore, key players in this region are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) of new diagnostic non-ionizing radiation tools. This, along with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is propelling growth in the market in this region.

Apart from North America, Asia Pacific is also estimated to witness considerable growth in the forecast period. The increasing awareness about novel treatments and patient population are likely to be the potential growth enablers for the market in Asia Pacific. In addition to this, rising spending on healthcare is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Non-ionizing Radiation Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Non-ionizing Radiation Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Non-ionizing Radiation Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

