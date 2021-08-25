Worth Of CompTIA Security+ Certification Holders In Industry: Quick Insider

The ultimate goal of putting effort into earning the degrees or certifications is to make a handsome living. For cybersecurity specialists, the CompTIA Security+ is just the right thing to make this possible. Being recognized by all the top guns of the cybersecurity industry, this certificate has all the potential to leverage one’s career and place the bearer directly at the center of this high-demanding industry. Besides, the Security+ is one of those rare IT designations which make the holder eligible for multiple job roles. By bagging it, an array of profiles like an administrator for systems, network, security, and IT auditing domains becomes available. You can also be a security consultant, security engineer, security specialist, and penetration tester. And before you pick one and prepare yourself for the set job role, take a moment and know the market worth of several of these posts that the Security+ qualification and its relative exam coded SY0-601 will bring. Below, you will find a list of job positions you can apply for with the Security+ certification.

System Administrator

One of the key profiles that are ideal for Security+ holders is the system administrator. In this job role, IT pros are responsible for analyzing the system logs and spotting potential issues in the computer by applying operating system updates as well as configuration changes. Speaking of its market worth, we will only say that it’s the right bet to make as one can earn as high as $63k annually in this role, says PayScale. The above stats have made one thing clear that things can’t go wrong after choosing a system administrator job role.

Network Administrator

This is one of the most demanding job positions presently. If the words of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics are to be believed, this role is going to expand by 4% annually till 2029. So, if you’re planning to become a network administrator after earning the CompTIA Security+ certification, then keep in mind that you’ve got a bright future. And as per PayScale, a network administrator can make a handsome salary of $60k annually in the US, and this is the ideal career beginning.

Security Administrator

Another very famous job role for Security+ certified is a security administrator wherein an IT pro bears the responsibility of protecting the systems from any authorized access, keeping vulnerabilities at bay, and implementing the best policies. Seeing the augmented cybersecurity threats, this job role is experiencing a great market demand currently. Hence, choosing it would be a smart move to make. We investigated the salary details of this job post on ZipRecruiter and got to know that the top earners in this field are making as high as $120k per annum. Even the lowest possible benchmark is not so disappointing. Thus, the minimum wage that beginning specialists working in this domain are making is $39k yearly while the average annual pay for such specialists is $81k as also mentioned by ZipRecruiter.

Related Links:

http://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/N10-007

http://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/220-1001

http://www.exam-labs.com/dumps/220-1002

http://www.prepaway.com/comptia-a-plus-certification-exams.html

http://www.prepaway.com/comptia-network-plus-certification-exams.html

http://www.prepaway.com/comptia-security-plus-certification-exams.html

Concluding Words

With the CompTIA Security+, one thing is sure that the holder is going to mint money, regardless of the route picked as each of the related job roles is experiencing high market demand and pays well to the specialist. So, don’t think twice. Go ahead, grab this designation, and increase your market worth.