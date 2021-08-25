Parabens Market Statistics, Overview, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities, Production Values Forecast 2020-2027

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Parabens Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities.

The global Parabens market is forecast to reach USD 543.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing importance of the preservatives in cosmetics to increase shelf life coupled with the upgrading product quality and rising beauty awareness among the population has resulted in an increase in product sales, thus fostering the demand for market growth.

The increasing use of cosmetics and the adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes have driven the demand for the market.

Increasing investment in the research and development for cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance the market growth. Moreover, these products are generally premium priced due to their attached psychological desire related to health benefits, which will further propel growth among populations with rising disposable incomes. As regions like the U.S. and Europe have populations possessing high disposable incomes, they are estimated to register higher growth rates.

Market Size – USD 342.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends –High demand from the Asia Pacific region.

The Parabens market is witnessing a surge in demand because of the rising disposable income of people. In countries like the U.S., the annual per capita income was USD 33,706 in 2018, and it rose to USD 45,646 in 2019, which will allow people to spend more on quality products. People in the present world are becoming highly competitive; therefore, they have become very conscious about their personalities. Hence looking young and fit has become a primary issue of concern. Such issues of looking dynamic will propel the growth of this market.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Symrise AG, Akema Fine Chemicals, Clariant AG, Brenntag AG, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, and Chemipol, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3146

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Parabens market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Parabens market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cosmetic-preservative-market

Global Parabens Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde donors

Phenol derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary compounds

Organic Acids

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup and Color

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3146

Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Isopropanol Market Suppliers

Ethanolamines Market Sales Statistics

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Browse More Related Reports –

Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth

Organic Poultry/Meat Farming Market Analysis

Ion Exchange Resin Market Growth

Thermal Barrier Coatings Market Analysis

Squalene Market Revenue

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Manufacturers

Anaerobic Digestion Market Share

Triazine Market Size