Cr Market Statistics, Overview,Drivers, Industry Growth and Opportunities 2027

Market Size – USD 14.30 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.6%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The global Cr Market is forecast to reach USD 17.35 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cr is commonly used in metallurgical applications to provide resistance to corrosion and lustrous finish. The developing usage of Cr as a component in steel metal for plating in the cars is a large and developing trend in the market. Cr plating is a significant pattern in cars because of the metal’s stylish plausibility and anti-corrosion properties.

A significant and rising pattern in the worldwide market is the expanding demand, as a component in steel metal for decorative plating in-car division. Expanding requests from the hardened steel industry for different end-use markets, for example, car, aviation, resistance, marine, building and construction, and gadgets, are required to be the key development factor. Moreover, critical interest from the Asia Pacific is foreseen to fuel the market over the following years. China was the biggest purchaser of the item as it is perhaps the biggest maker of treated steel and other steel items.

The Cr market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Cr market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Gulf Mining Group LLC, MVC Holdings LLC, AI Tamman Indsil Ferochrome LLC, CVK Group, Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd., Odisha Mining Corporation, Assmang Proprietary Ltd., Samancor Chrome, Glencore PLC, and Kermas Group Ltd., among others.

Global Cr Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cr

Cr Ore

Others

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Refractory

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stainless steel production

Alloyed steel production

Non-ferrous alloy production

Refractory additives

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

