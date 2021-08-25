Gibberellin A3 Market 2020-2027 Trends Focuses On Growth Factors By Major Players Nufarm Ltd. Valent USA Corporation, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Etc.

The developmental scope of the new entrants and established companies of the Gibberellin A3 Market has been highlighted in the report. Also, the market positions of these companies have been evaluated using cutting-edge analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

The global Gibberellin A3 Market is expected to reach USD 1.42 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Gibberellin, a kind of phytohormone, is beneficial in regulating plant growth and development. Gibberellin A3 aids in promoting flowering by increasing the rate of growth of flowers, which, in turn, has a substantial effect on the growth rate of fruits. Gibberellin A3 find usage in producing seedless fruit, including seedless grapes, which are usually sprayed with gibberellin to improve the size of each grape. According to a study, in 2017, China was the largest consumer of fruit with 54,770 kilo tons trailed by India and Indonesia, on the basis of a comparison of 154 nations. Besides, in 2017, the overall global consumption of fruits reached 193,395 kilo tons, which is over 1.56% as compared to 2016 and over 21.2 % as compared to 10 years ago. Thus, growing fruit consumption is causative in driving market demand.

Significant hormonal functions of gibberellin in higher plants are the induction of hydrolytic enzymes in germinating seeds, the promotion of longitudinal growth, and the promotion of fruit setting and development, among others. Therefore, the use of gibberellin in the production of crops is a common practice. At present, the worldwide population is growing at a rate of approximately 1.05% per year, and the average population increase is projected at 81 million individuals per year. The growing global population trend indicates an increasing demand for food, which is likely to increase in the range of 59.0% to 98.0% by 2050, and in turn, would drive the market demand.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Nufarm Ltd. Valent USA Corporation, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Fengyuan Bioengineering Co. Ltd., Fine Americas Inc., SePRO Corporation, Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Xinyi (HK) Industrial Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Co. Ltd., and Zhuhaishi Shuangbojie Technology Co. Ltd., among others.

Global Gibberellin A3 Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

19-Carbon Gibberellin A3

20-Carbon Gibberellin A3

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Fruit Production

Malting of Barley

Sugarcane Yield

Seed production

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



