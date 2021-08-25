Low-Carbon Steel Market Statistics, Overview Report 2020-2027-A Comprehensive Insights into Forecast and Growth Drivers

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Low-Carbon Steel Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities.

The global Low-Carbon Steel Market is forecast to reach USD 152.57 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. New residential building activities in developing countries such as the U.S., Germany, and Canada are experiencing modest development. This, in effect, fuels demand numerous Low-Carbon Steel products, including channels, wide-flange forms, tubes, and angles. Increasing investments in transportation facilities, long-range platforms, houses, multi-story and high-rise buildings, and bridges are also a leading factor boosting the global steel structure industry. Increased deployment of lightweight urban construction systems with thin sheet-covered surfaces is also the latest advance in this sector, further rising demand for high-strength Low-Carbon Steel.

Growing construction activities, owing to increasing airport and health center development projects, and increasing awareness among manufacturers for indulging in eco-friendly construction developments, will drive the demand for Low-Carbon Steel market.

Single-home construction activities make a significant contribution to the overall residential construction, which experienced the highest growth in 2019. Besides, residential development (including private and public) spending in the U.S. has seen a lucrative rate of growth over the last few years. Government packages and opportunities for construction sector development in developed and emerging economies are projected to create a favorable environment for the growth of the Low-Carbon Steel industry. In 2019, for example, Mexico’s finance minister unveiled a USD 42.50 billion packages to foster infrastructure growth and improve the private consumption. Development banks are likely to offer new guarantees and loans of up to USD 14.00 billion to medium- and small-scale enterprises under this initiative. Increasing U.S. foreign direct investment (FDI) in Mexico is another crucial factor in growth. Growth in the U.S. FDI year-on-year from 2016 to 2017 was approximately 8.9%, which in 2017 was estimated at USD 109.7 billion.’

Top Companies Listed in the Low-Carbon Steel Market Report:

Tata Steel Limited, JSW Steel Limited, Arcelor Mittal S.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC), Benxi Beiying Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd., Baosteel Group Corporation, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd. (HSC), Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation, POSCO, and Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Group Co. Ltd., among others.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The Low-Carbon Steel industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global Low-Carbon Steel market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Heavy Low-Carbon Steel

Light Low-Carbon Steel

Rebar

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential

Non-Residential Commercial Institution Offices Industrial Energy Development Others



