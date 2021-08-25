Galvanization Market Statistics, Overview and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

The developmental scope of the new entrants and established companies of the Galvanization Market has been highlighted in the report. Also, the market positions of these companies have been evaluated using cutting-edge analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

The global Galvanization Market is forecast to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The driving factors noted for the global Galvanization market is increasing requirement from end-use sectors such as construction, automobile industries, and appliances; growing competition in the sector; relatively cheap than electro-galvanizing process; quality of products and differentiation; cutting edge durability; and fluoropolymer continues to expand in the renovation & construction market.

Market Size – USD 23.90 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Growing downstream industries.

The demand for the market is expected to be powered mainly by the growth in the construction field. Expanded development of appliances in various regions, coupled with the advent of a phenomenal mobile aftermarket industry, is expected to lead to the growth of such materials in the coming years. Automation is effective; coating procedures are expected to improve demand over the projected period. Moreover, extensive R&D for the manufacture of advanced steel is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Leading companies operating in the global Galvanization market are:

ArcelorMittal S.A.,

SSAB AB,

Salzgitter AG,

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel,

Voestalpine AG,

ThyssenKrupp AG,

Nippon Steel,

Sumitomo Metal Corporation,

Essar Steel Ltd.,

Tata Steel Ltd.,

and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.,

among others.

Market segment analysis:

Type Outlook:

Color Coated

Metallic Coated

Application Outlook:

Automotive Industry

Domestic Appliances

Construction Industry

Furniture

Packaging

Fabrication

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest

The APAC is expected to intensify with an estimated 8.4% CAGR, due to the booming construction industry, the demand in emerging nations such as China and India is rising. The government has taken steps for urbanization, and industrialization has led to the rapid growth of the production sector in the country, which will have a significant impact on regional growth.

North America is the second-biggest market trailed by the Asia Pacific due to rapidly increasing semiconductors and electronics. The U.S. soared as the largest market for the components in North America in 2019. This has been credited with the introduction of the country’s refurbishing business.

The construction industry established as the most significant application segment, and in 2019 was valued at USD 5.16 billion.

