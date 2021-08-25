Acetylene black Market trends and Future demand as well as Top Players Phillips Acetylene black Limited, Cabot Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., etc.

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global Acetylene black Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities.

The global Acetylene black Market is forecast to reach USD 28.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Acetylene black is increasingly being used in tires, rubber and plastic products, printing inks, and coatings, owing to these properties. It is used in tires as it provides excellent rubber reinforcement. Though primarily used for strengthening rubber in tires, the product can also act as a pigment, UV stabilizer, and conductive or insulating agent in a variety of rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications. Apart from tires, other everyday uses of Acetylene black are seen in objects like hoses, conveyor belts, plastics, printing inks, and automotive coatings.

Market Size – USD 18.11 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rise in demand for the product in lithium cell batteries

Acetylene black is one of the most commonly used conductive additive used for these batteries due to low weight, low cost, and high chemical inertness. Furthermore, it also provides higher battery capacity and rate capability and is non-toxic. Several studies have successfully shown that the adoption of the product improves the battery cycle life. For instance, Berkeley Lab researchers led by Robert Kostecki used Acetylene black additive for manufacturing composite cathodes for lithium-ion batteries. The resulting lithium-ion cells were found to last one-third longer and deliver more energy, at no significant increase in cost.

Get a sample of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3310

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Phillips Acetylene black Limited, Cabot Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Birla Carbon, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Tokai Carbon, a Japanese chemical company is major global manufacturer. The company offers a wide variety of products, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal Black, for applications ranging from the automotive industry to electrical and electronics.

The Acetylene black market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Acetylene black market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-black-market

Global Acetylene black Market Segmentation:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Furnace Black Process

Channel Black Process

Thermal Black Process

Acetylene Black Process

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tires and Industrial Rubber

High Performance Coating

Plastics Films and Sheets Pressure Pipes Molded Parts

Toners and Printing Inks

Wires and Cables

Paints and Coatings

Textile Fibers

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Request a customization of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3310

Thank you for reading our report. To gain more info on market or customization of the report, contact Reports and Data for an Analyst Brief. Our Report offer valuable and actionable insights to industries to help clients achieve business goals.

Explore Reports and Data’s Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Anti-Slip Additives Market Annual Sales

Formulation Additives Market Overview

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Browse More Related Reports –

Powder coatings Market Revenue

Global Biodefense Market Manufacturers

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Overview

Polypropylene Market Revenue

Industrial Filters Market Statistics

Foam Tape Market Report

Flow Battery Market Annual Sales

Kaolinite Market Analysis