Electrocoating Market Statistics, Overview,Competition, Status And Forecast, Size By Players, Application By 2027

Market Size – USD 3.54 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – High demand from E- coat in automobile manufacturing industries.

The global Electrocoating Market is forecast to reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising electricity usage, mainly in the emerging economies, has led to the extension of power production projects, which will trigger the type demand moreover will succeed in stimulating the overall Electrocoatings market size by 2027. Growing demand from energy transformation and electronics types is another circumstance affecting the business growth.

A meaningful portion of the application is anticipated to be arising from developed nations. For example, the installed capacity of large transformers in the U.S. is quite frequent. However, those transformers are aging and hence generate the need to restore the current foundation with new connections, which will help drive demand, thereby increasing Electrocoatings market size by 2027.

Top Companies Listed in the Electrocoating Market Report:

Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Inc., BASF, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., The Valspar Corporation, Tatung Fine Chemicals Co .Ltd, KCC Corporation, Luvata OY, Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd, Noroo Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd among others.

Market Overview:

The global Electrocoating market is rapidly expanding over the last few years and is expected to register a robust CAGR in the coming years. Technological advancements, increasing need to develop sustainable and biodegradable products, and rising disposable income across the globe are key factors boosting global market growth. Increasing investments and funding from government to support materials and chemical industry and increasing demand for chemicals and raw material in various sectors including pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, and increasing awareness about organic soaps and perfumes are further expected to fuel market growth.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The Electrocoating industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global Electrocoating market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cathodic Epoxy

Cathodic Acrylic

Anodic

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy Coating Technology

Acrylic Coating Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Parts

Heavy-Duty Equipment

