LABs Market Statistics, Overview, Application and Growth Rate Forecast to 2027

Reports and Data has published a new study on the Global LABs Market comprising of exclusive insights, growth prospects, market size and share estimation, and opportunities.

The global LABs Market is forecast to reach USD 12.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. LABs is primarily used as a raw material in the production of LABs sulfonate (LAS), which is a surfactant employed in detergents. It is among the most extensively used ingredient in liquid and powder detergents. The increasing demand for industrial cleaners and household application of cleaners will help the LABs market garner growth over the forecast period. The raw materials for LAB, which are kerosene and benzene, are supplied by significant petrochemical players such as ExxonMobil, Shell, and Sasol. Sasol and Chevron cut the supplier’s cost by producing LABs. The growing value of personal care and hygiene in the Asia Pacific region will help the LABs market gain massive demand due to the high population in the region. The rising number of viral and bacterial diseases will help in growing the demand for LABs in the household cleaning sector.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Cepsa, Deten Quimica S.A., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Honeywell International Inc, Huntsman International LLC., Reliance Industries Limited, Jingtung Petrochemical Corp., SASOL, Qatar Petroleum, and JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, among others.

The LABs market report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the LABs market. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Global LABs Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

LABs Sulfonate (LAS)

Non-Surfactant

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Heavy-duty laundry liquid

Laundry powder

Light-duty dish-washing liquid

Industrial cleaners

Household cleaners

Other

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



