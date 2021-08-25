Smart Water Metering Market Future Prospects 2026:Neptune Technology Group, Arad Group, Diehl Stiftung & KG, Hubbell (Aclara Technologies )

The market research and Survey Report 2019-2026 by AMR particularly on the Smart Water Metering Market is the ultimate, accurate and significant detail of the market, representing the vital information on growth opportunities, products, applications in the Smart Water Metering industry.

Important and Top-rated Key players of the Smart Water Metering market as Xylem (Sensus), Itron , Badger Meter, , Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr., Neptune Technology Group, Arad Group, Diehl Stiftung & KG, Hubbell (Aclara Technologies ), and Mueller Water Products, Inc

The AMI system offers various water management capabilities such as enhanced tracking of flow patterns and water consumption, ability to monitor changes in demands and trends, and abnormalities in distribution network among others. By type, AMI is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment attributed to its advanced water management capabilities of AMI system and increasing interest on smart grid solutions. In terms of component, the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into endpoint hardware, network infrastructure, installation, and others.

In recent years, the demand for water has increased significantly due to climate changes and other factors such as increasing population and rapid urbanization. As a result, governments across countries are heavily focusing on developing frameworks related to water management policies and a comprehensive strategy for long-term water resource management. This has pressurized water utilities to reduce water losses from both an environmental and financial standpoint., Currently, the technology development and adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and analytics, in the water sector is lagging when compared to other utilities such as electricity and gas. Moreover, water systems in many countries are running on aged infrastructure, and technologies that utilities rely on managing water are largely outdated, which has resulted in increased non-revenue water (NRW)., Governments and utilities are emphasizing on reducing non-revenue water, and transformation of aging water infrastructure with growing focus on developing sustainable water infrastructure. The market will witness demand for water metering solutions that can be integrated with smart communicating devices, as rising focus on reducing the operating cost driving the global smart water metering market. Emerging low power IoT connectivity technologies (NB-IoT) allow utilities to eliminate the need for investing in establishing their own communication infrastructure for remote meter reading, a prominent trend likely to accelerate the growth of the global smart water metering market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing smart city initiatives and expanding urban landscape in developing economies are identified as opportunities anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart water metering market during the forecast period 20192025., Additionally, utilities operating in developed economies are mandated to meet certain guidelines and standards to eliminate the commercial loss water that is incorrectly billed because of poor/incorrect metering and physical loss leaks and theft from the water distribution system, which is further accelerating the growth of the smart water metering market. Moreover, advancement in IoT and sensing technologies, declining deployment cost of IoT solutions, and increasing focus on utilizing data-driven solutions to improve operating revenue of utilities are further fuelling the growth of smart water metering market., Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis Smart Water Metering Market, The global smart water metering market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 20192025., The global smart water metering market is segmented based on type, component, and region. In terms of type, the global smart water metering market is sub-segmented into automated meter reading (AMR) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The AMR segment dominated in 2018 and is expected to lose its market share to the AMI segment during the forecast period. This is primarily due to higher operating costs of AMR when compared to AMI since meter readers must still drive the routes. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and expanding urban landscape along with increasing investment in smart city initiatives., Benefits and Vendors, The report on smart water metering market contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include Xylem (Sensus

For the Regional segment, regional supply, application-wise, and type-wise demand, dominant players, the value is conferred from 2019 to 2026, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa

The market examination study weighs both the history and the future trends in order to offer business owners, stakeholders, and marketing executives an opportunity within they can refine and strengthen their marketing strategy and increase sales.

Moreover, the report adds products that are currently in demand and available in the market. This market study provides details regarding each product like the cost breakup, import/export scheme, manufacturing volume, price, gross, growth ratio, investments, and contribution to the global Smart Water Metering market revenue.

At the end phase, the market report has asserted the breakdown using expert re-examination, quality check, verification & validation, and last review. This market study report will assist product proprietors to understand the technological transformations in culture, brands, and target market.

