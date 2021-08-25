Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Overview, Shares, Growing Demand, Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications and Forecast Report 2027

The global non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market size is projected to reach USD 13.16 billionby the end of 2028. The presence of several large scale companies will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the upcoming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market, 2021-2028,” the market was worth USD 3.48 billionin 2020 and will exhibit a CAGR of 18.1%during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Have a Minimal Impact on NIPT Manufacturers

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse effect on several industries across the world. Several reputed companies operating in the non-invasive prenatal testing industry are constantly keeping in touch with the U.S. FDA to get to know detailed information about supply chain disruptions. Also, research institutes are conducting many studies to determine the effect of the coronavirus on births and pregnancies. SeraCare’s report, for instance, declares that clinical testing laboratories and in-vitro diagnostics manufacturers are working closely to determine the interference of SARS-CoV-2 infection on childbirths.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

Segments-

NGS Segment Held 77.8% Share in 2020, reports Fortune Business Insights

Based on the product, the market is categorized into instruments and consumables & reagents. By end-users, it is bifurcated into clinical laboratories and hospitals. Lastly, based on the technology, it is divided into rolling circular amplification, PCR, microarray, and NGS. Out of these, the NGS segment generated 77.8% in terms of the non-invasive prenatal testing market share in 2020. It is anticipated to remain at the forefront stoked by its usage in a wide range of applications, especially for analyzing the risk of foetal chromosomal anomalies.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions toHave a Huge Impact on Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Amongstthem, the increasing number of company collaborations has made the highest impact on the market growth. In March 2019, for instance, Natera announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with QIAGEN. Through this collaboration, the company will develop breakthrough cell-free DNA assays. These companies will further capitalize on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System.

Such collaborations are aimed at advancing in the NIPT sector and more companies will look to maximize the use of technologically advanced concepts. Natera’s collaboration with QIAGEN is among the major company collaborations of recent times that have had a major say on the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Regional Insights-

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Diagnostic Centres to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the upcoming years. The increasing penetration of non-invasive prenatal testing will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The increasing incidence of Down syndrome among babies, especially in the United States will have a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. The rising investments in the research and development of efficient NIPT by large scale companies in this region will emerge in favor of market growth. As of 2020, the market in North America was worth USD 1.79 billionand this value is projected to increase further in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Develop New Tests to Cater to High Consumer Demand Worldwide

The market for non-invasive prenatal testing is highly consolidated with the presence of numerous companies. Most of them are participating in the strategy of partnerships and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand from consumers. Some of the others are trying to conduct extensive R&D activities to unveil new technologies in the field of non-invasive prenatal testing.

Industry Developments:

July 2019: Invitae announced that it will be acquiring Singular Bio, a company specializing in single-molecule cell-free DNA analysis. The collaboration will be aimed at developing non-invasive prenatal tests.

Major companies in the Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Industry.

List of Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Providers Profiled in the Report:

Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

YOURGENE HEALTH (U.K.)

Natera (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.)

Laboratory Corporation of America (U.S.)

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH (Germany)

Others

