Reports and Data has recently published a new report on global Hazelnut Milk market forecast to 2027.

New York, Aug 13, 2020 – The Global Hazelnut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 153.2 million by 2027.

Rising demand for the dairy-based alternatives, and higher preference for the cereal or plant-based food & beverage products, coupled with the increasing inclination for vegan diets and work as a source of lesser calories and Vitamins E, are propelling the market demand.

Market Size – USD 52.6 million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 14.2%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of the lactose-free cereal-based dairy products and vegan food practice

Key participants include Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., Hain Celestial Group, Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc., Nature’s Choice B.V., and Vitasoy Australia Products Pty. Ltd., among others.

The market is fueled by the rising trend of consuming dairy based cereal alternatives, and growing practices of vegan diet, concerns about antibody residues, or growth hormones in animal milk. Hazelnut Milk are often highly preferred by the patients who suffer from heart diseases, anemia, cancer, and allergic to dairy based products. More than 16% European consumers try avoiding dairy products for these aids and cholesterol issues. Hazelnut Milk has been a great alternatives, and many almond based food & beverage products are being produced to support the demand chain formed by the consumers.

Elmhurst hazelnut milk, Pacific Hazelnut milk are a few of the widely sold products available in the market, Best milk alternative, pros and cons of plant-based milk, pros and cons of non dairy milk, milk substitute, milk to lose belly fat & weight loss, hazelnut milk nutrition carbs, and unsweetened & roasted hazelnut, to name a few are some of the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Additionally, growing concerns with weight management, emphasis on weight loss & maintenance, importance on the blood sugar spike control are some of the factors that have been creating an overall enforcement in the market. Beside, omega-3 fatty acid, and Vitamin E, Vitamin B with antioxidant, the Hazelnut Milk have been very effective on enhancing antioxidant degree, providing low sugar & calorie content, working as an efficient source of calcium, providing high bone density, digestive health & weight management.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market’s future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the distribution chains as a result of regular lockdowns. The manufacturing industries have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The overall nutritional supplement sales for children are expected to rise during the forecast period. It was observed that Chinese and Indian parents were willing to spend relatively large amounts of money on the health of their children in relation to family income.

A new trend emerging in the dietary supplements market is the need to use organic or sustainable ingredients. This trend is being driven by two fundamental shifts in this industry: the need to consume ‘healthier’ ingredients and consumers’ increasing concerns for sourcing ‘sustainable’ products

Variations in the price of the upstream product are expected to influence the production cost of organic Hazelnut Milk. The cost of production is also an important factor which could affect the market price.

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food sub-segment had a market share of 28.6% in 2019 due to its remarkable usage of the Hazelnut Milk based formulation for making end-use baby food products & nutritional additives.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global hazelnut milk market on the basis of sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

