Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast To 2027

The Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 213.03 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.36% through the forecast period, to grow from its valuation of USD 84.18 million in 2019. An increasing need for low latency, enhanced input/output performance, and high data retention capacity are the key factors driving the market’s growth.

A non-volatile dual in-line memory module (NVDIMM) is a variety of random access memory for computers. The module is typically an amalgamation of an NVDIMM controller, NAND flash, DRAMs, and a supercapacitor. These non-volatile dual in-line memory modules improve the application performance, enhance the recovery time of a system crash, and enhance the tolerance and authenticity of solid-state drive (SSD).

The growth of the non-volatile dual in-line memory module market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for NVDIMM in enterprise storage and large data centers. With the emergence of 5G network technology and the growing need for high-performance computers, there would be an increase in data centers’ development. However, high deployment costs of the modules and low acceptance of these modules across the globe are anticipated to hamper the market’s growth.

Some of the prominent players of the market are AgigA Tech, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Viking Technology, Inc., Netlist, Inc., Diablo Technologies, Inc., SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., SK Hynix, Inc., The Hewlett Packard Company, Integrated Device Technology Inc., Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, among others.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market on the basis of type, application, and region.

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

NVDIMM-N

NVDIMM-F

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

High-End Workstations

Enterprise Storage & Server

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The significant advantage of non-volatile memory is that it retains the data contents even during the loss of power, for instance, during an unpredicted loss of power, crashing of the system, or normal shutdown of the device.

Increasing demand for non-volatile dual in-line memory modules in data centers to protect the data losses from sudden power outages is presumed to drive the market’s growth throughout the forecast timeline.

Based on the type, the NVDIMM-N segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period. This can be credited to the attribute of NVDIMM-N of being a memory-mapped DRAM providing a higher operating speed compared to other types.

Asia Pacific is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast timeline growing at a CAGR of 14.75% due to the presence of major electronic manufacturing countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan. Moreover, the businesses and enterprises in emerging economies like China and India are adopting cloud-based services to reduce expenditures and generate robust revenue.

Key Features of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module Market Report:

Detailed assessment and exhaustive understanding of the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module market

Significant insights into manufacturing processes, major barriers, and risks

8-year forecast estimation to offer information about the market size and market share on the global and regional levels

Evaluation of the key drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, threats, limitations, barriers, and other key elements

Identification of growth prospects and potential for the Non-Volatile Dual In-Line Memory Module industry Comprehensive analysis of the key market players and their strategies

