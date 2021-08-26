Low-temperature Powder Coatings Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2027

The global Low-Temperature Powder Coatings market is forecast to reach USD 2.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Low-Temperature Powder Coating is growing due to the rising concern for a luxury lifestyle and increasing standard of living in the developing nations.

The low-temperature powder coating is a technology that virtually removes the dangerous streams waste associated with conventional coating painting. These hazardous stream wastes include unused paint admixture, contaminated booth filters, cleaning solvents, and air emission. It also helps to reduce the exposures and liabilities associated with liquid coating use. The PC (powder coating) method distributes a small amount of mixture of resins and pigment onto a substrate.

Top Companies Listed in the Low-temperature Powder Coatings Market Report: Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Jotun A/S, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Teknos Group, Forrest Technical Coatings, Platinum Phase Sdn Bhd, Tulip Paints, Protech Powder Coatings Inc., and CIN Industrial Coatings, among others.

The global materials & chemicals industry report deals with the manufacture and sales of a wide range of chemical products and materials including soaps, perfumes, detergents, and various industrial chemicals and construction raw materials. Increasing implementation of environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, growing environmental awareness among individuals, and escalating demand for technologically advanced products are among the key contributors to industry growth. Industry growth is further driven by growing use of organic industrial chemicals, increasing demand for advanced agrochemicals and high-performance specialty chemicals in the agricultural industry, and rising demand for advanced materials & chemicals in the oil & gas, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, and textile industries.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The Low-temperature Powder Coatings industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global Low-temperature Powder Coatings market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

Resins Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Polyester

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Non- Metal

Wood And Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF)

Plastics, Composites, & Glass

Metal

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Building & constructions

Architectural

Furniture

Others

Other

Key points covered in the report:

The report presents a detailed study of the global Low-temperature Powder Coatings market

It specializes in the study of the major market dynamics including driving and restraining market growth, latest product trends, and latest technological advancements

Includes market classification based on product type, application spectrum, and end-use landscape, and distribution channel

Major focus on the latest product developments, new techniques incorporated, and company profiles of leading players in the market

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate of the global Low-temperature Powder Coatings market over the forecast period?

What are the latest trending factors influencing market growth?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Low-temperature Powder Coatings Market?

What are the risks and challenges existing in the industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

