Adiponitrile Market,Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Adiponitrile market is forecast to reach USD 12.65 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Adiponitrile [ADN] can be described as a fairly soluble, colorless to light yellow liquid, which is less dense as compared to water. The molecular formula of the chemical is C6H8N2 or CN(CH2)4CN. The electrohydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile (ACN) to Adiponitrile is extensively used electro-organic process for the preparation of this chemical. It can be manufactured by direct electrochemical hydrodimerization of Acrylonitrile in a medium that comprises the compound in addition to water and electrolyte salt. It can also be produced from Butadiene. The process of manufacturing the chemical from Butadiene was pioneered by DuPont, which deploys natural gas. Propylene is used in the Acrylonitrile method, which is subjected to the fluctuating price of Propylene. The global demand for the chemical is 1.3m tonne/year. It finds application in various industries like the chemical sector, the automotive industry, the textile sector, which is one of the mentionable factors fostering the expansion of the industry.

Top companies profiled in the report include:Ascend Performance Materials, Invista, Kishida Chemical Co., Ltd, Butachimie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Asahi Kasei Corp., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp, Merck, and Acros Orhanixs BVBA.

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Adiponitrile market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Adiponitrile market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Production Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Hydrocyanation of butadiene

Electrochemical hydrodimerization of acrylonitrile

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Chemical

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Textile

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Nylon synthesis

Electrolyte Solution

Hexamethylene Diisocyantes (HDI)

Others

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



