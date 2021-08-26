Service Analytics Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The Service Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 1.56 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Service analytics is the method of processing, capturing, and analyzing the data produced from the performance of a service system to extend, enhance, and personalize a service to design value for both service providers and customers. High-level analytics incorporate interrelated technologies, the most popular of which are natural language processing (NLP) and extraction, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and big data technologies. These technologies and methods, while not generally deployed in healthcare, are all practiced to fluctuating degrees by most of the vendors. As these technologies develop, advanced analytics, it will allow more precise predictive and determined capabilities.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Organizations in the region are developing Data and Analytics tools and platforms to achieve different data sets with more significant volumes and derive more in-depth insights from the data. Enhanced investment tools and services required for the change of existing business methods and the creation of innovative products/services through more profound insights produced from Analytics tools, will establish a significant growth factor.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

The Key players in the Service Analytics Market include SAP SE, SAS Institute, Agile CRM, Microsoft Corporation, BlueFletch, Aureus Analytics, Centina Systems, ClickSoftware Technologies, Microstrategy Incorporated, Numerify, Inc., Mobi, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Inc., Sisense, Servicenow, Inc., and Tableau Software.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Component, Function, Application, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solutions

Services

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Customer Service Analytics

IT Service Analytics

Field Service Analytics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Energy and Utility

Government

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

