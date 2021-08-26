Antifouling Coating Market Research, Recent Trends, Growth and High Demand During Forecast by 2025

Antifouling Coating Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] Antifouling coatings are specialized paints applied to the ship’s hull to slow the marine growth on the underwater area which can affect the vessels performance and durability. In addition to preventing marine growth, the hull coating can also act as a barrier against hull corrosion that will degrade and weaken the metal. It also improves the flow of water passing the hull of a fishing vessel or high-performance racing yacht.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market, accounting for over 85% of the global volume in 2014. Shipbuilding activities are robust in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Philippines. This is expected to result in the dominance of Asia-Pacific within the shipbuilding sector, thereby driving demand for antifouling paints in the region. Moreover, increasing expenditure for the exploration and production of crude oil & natural gas in China, India and Thailand are expected to further fuel demand for these paints in drilling rigs & production platforms.

In 2019, the market size of Antifouling Coating is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Antifouling Coating.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Antifouling Coating Market are AkzoNobel, Hempel, PPG Industries, Chugoku Marine Paints, Jotun, Sherwin-Williams, Pettit Paint, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings, Kansai Paint Marine, PT. Pacific Dwiyasa Putra (Admiral Coatings)

The opportunities for Antifouling Coating in recent future is the global demand for Antifouling Coating Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Antifouling Coating Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Self-Polishing Antifouling Coatings, Copper-Free Antifouling Coatings, Nano Antifouling Coatings, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Antifouling Coating market is the incresing use of Antifouling Coating in Shipping Vessels, Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms, Fishing Boats, Yachts & Other Boatss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Antifouling Coating market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

