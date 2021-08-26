App Analytics Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global app analytics market is forecast to reach USD 5.39 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. App Analytics provides user engagement metrics, including several sessions, active devices, and retention. With these metrics, it is possible to evaluate the impact of app changes or updates, such as modifying the initial onboarding experience to see which changes improve engagement with the app.

Apps on the app store are continually battling for visibility and user attention. App analytics measures the different channels for delivery and comparison throughout different acquisition stages and strategies to grasp the best ROI results. Analyzing the data provides insights about user preferences and needs. The user app data is used to find out ways to retain the existing customers. By ensuring that users are retained, the application must be continuously upgraded and improved based on the user’s experiences and opinions.

Going ahead, the App Analytics market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Key participants include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Countly, Adobe, Swrve Inc., Localytics, AppDynamics, Amplitude, Heap Inc., AppsFlyer, ContentSquare, WizRocket, Inc., MOENGAGE, Mixpanel, Apptentive, App Annie, and Taplytics, Inc., among others.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global app analytics market on the basis of type, deployment type, industry vertical, end use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Web App Analytics

Mobile App Analytics

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

On-premises

Cloud

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Revenue Analytics

App Performance Analytics And Operations

User Analytics

Ad Monitoring And Marketing Analytics

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Media And Entertainment

Gaming

Education

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and E-commerce

Others

Global App Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

