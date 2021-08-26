Clickstream Analytics Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Analysis, and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global clickstream analytics market is forecast to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing popularity of omnichannel retail channels among customers leaves behind vast trails of digital footprints when they engage in e-commerce interactions. These digital footprints or data logs comprises of large amount of hidden trends to tell the story of add to carts, views, checkouts likes, and checks every point of the shopping journey. Analysis of this data allows retailers and online marketers to understand the interactions of the customers with the brand and gain insights to optimize their business. These insights enable them to find, target, or retain their ideal customers in a better way.

Clickstream Analytics can be used as an essential tool to generate valuable business information from the data logs collected from online platforms. However, collecting, analyzing, and churning the data from these data records in an optimal time frame is quite challenging. The collected data logs in semi-structured formats often introduce complexity, additional costs, and delay in analytics generation. However, the lack of scalability, associated high prices, and storage optimization may hinder the demand for technology.

Key participants include Vlocity Inc, Connexity Inc, Jumpshot Inc, SAP SE, Splunk Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc, Talend Inc, Webtrends Inc, Google LLC, AT Internet, and Verto Analytics Inc, among others.

The report segments the Clickstream Analytics market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Clickstream Analytics market on the basis of end-use, component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Software Testing

Market Research

Customer Data Analysis

Employee Productivity Analysis

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Transport and Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

