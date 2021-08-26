Horizontal Carousel Market Demand Analysis : How much size did the global Horizontal Carousel market register in 2021?

Horizontal Carousel Market 2021 : [113 Pages Report] A horizontal carousel is a range of bins that rotate on an oval track. Every bin has shelves which are adjustable to 0.75″ and can be configured for a myriad of special and standard applications. An operator directly inputs a bin number, part number or cell location and the carousel rotates through the shortest path. Multiple horizontal carousels integrating a pod of carousels, are set up with the pick-to-light technology and an inventory management software, for better order fulfillment.

The lesser floor space requirement is estimated to be one of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Horizontal carousels need 50%-60% less floor space than a conventional shelving or racking layout design for similar products and volumes. The increased usage of horizontal carousels in the retail e-commerce operations serve as an effective solution for catering to the huge e-commerce orders. Also, the enclosed environments offered by carousels make them suitable for handling high-security items and due to its design to implement in a climate-controlled environment, they can be used for cold storage. These factors have led to the growth of the global horizontal carousel market during the forecast period.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the horizontal carousel market throughout the forecast period. Lack of manual labor availability and the need for specific automated material handling equipment for their functioning and speeding up their processes in industries will drive the growth of the industrial shelving market in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Horizontal Carousel is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Horizontal Carousel.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Horizontal Carousel Market are Kardex Remstar, SSI SCHAEFER, ULMA Handling Systems, Bastian Solutions, Dexion, SencorpWhite, Modula

The opportunities for Horizontal Carousel in recent future is the global demand for Horizontal Carousel Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Horizontal Carousel Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Capacity: 600 lbs, Capacity:1000 lbs, Capacity:1500 lbs, Capacity:2000 lbs, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Horizontal Carousel market is the incresing use of Horizontal Carousel in Automotive Industry, Food and Beverage, Retail Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Horizontal Carousel market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

