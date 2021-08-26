Data Monetization Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

The global data monetization market is forecast to reach USD 4.75 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Monetizing data is an opportunity to enhance, activate, and create new value from a customer-based data assets in a safer way. Monetization of data serves as a way of leveraging data as a competitive asset. They can create a new revenue stream to expand investments in data acquisition, processing, and forecasting while reducing other expenses across the organization, increasing profitability. Data monetization aims to improve the internal processes such as marketing and customer experience or the maintenance of equipment. It also involves using data to extend an organization’s product offering with data-driven services or business models to create new revenue streams.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants include Adastra, Accenture, Dawex, Cisco, Emu Analytics, Elevondata, Google, Gemalto, iConnectiva, IBM, Mahindra Comviva, Infosys, Narrative, Monetize Solutions, NETSCOUT, NESS, Optiva, Openwave Mobility, Reltio, Paxata, SAS, SAP, and Virtusa, among others.

The growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise applications has helped in reducing IT costs. Moreover, the ever-increasing popularity of IoT, AI, and big data analytics in the APAC region will also influence market growth. The growing adoption of smartphones, coupled with the penetration of the internet, will boost the market for e-commerce websites and applications.

The global Data Monetization report is an investigative study of the global market and has been added by Reports and Data to its extensive database. It discusses in detail the market segmentation based on the product types offered by the Data Monetization market along with application scope, end-use industries, and key regions of the world. It also offers key insights into the factors influencing the segment revenue growth and market share and revenue CAGR for each segment. Regional analysis studies key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with regards to export/import, production and consumption patterns, current and emerging trends, and presence of key manufacturers/companies in each major region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Data Monetization market on the basis of data type, component, organization size, deployment mode, end use, industry vertical, and region:

Data Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Customer data

Product data

Financial data

Supplier data

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Process Optimization

Product Optimization

Risk Prevention and Fraud Detection

Marketing and Sales Solution

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the Data Monetization Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the Data Monetization Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the Data Monetization Market?

Thank you for reading our report. For more information about the report or customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report customized as per your requirements.