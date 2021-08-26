Customer Journey Analytics Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global customer journey analytics market is forecast to reach USD 25.70 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Customer journey analytics platforms are used to track and monitor the consumer habits across multiple channels, considering the first introduction to the brand or company and throughout the entire association. Customer analytics solutions go beyond the point of purchase to monitor and analyze customer behavior through service interactions and others.

The journey analytics solutions combine both quantitative and qualitative data, allowing companies to identify the customer’s journey that have the most significant impact on specific business goals, such as increasing revenue or reducing customer churn, and designing decisions data-driven to influence those outcomes.

Key participants include Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Adobe Systems Incorporated, NICE Ltd., Pointillist, Verint Systems Inc., Quadient, ClickFox, Servion Global Solutions Ltd., Kitewheel, and CallMiner, Inc., among others.

For instance, the technology might identify an essential set of touchpoints of the businesses through which the majority of leads visit before making a purchase. The insights are then used to leverage and optimize interactions at those touchpoints to increase the percentage of leads that convert to customers. Alternatively, marketers may optimize the path to purchase by driving more points to those key touchpoints.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global customer journey analytics market on the basis of touchpoints, component, organization size, deployment mode, end-use, industry vertical, and region:

TouchPoints Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Website

Social media

Applications

Email

Physical Stores

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Data Mapping and Virtualization

Customer Behavior Analysis

Product and Brand Management

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Global Customer Journey Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Customer Journey Analytics market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Customer Journey Analytics market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

