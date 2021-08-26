Sodium Caseinate Market Revenue, Trends, Market Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2027

The global Sodium Caseinate Market is expected to reach USD 1.67 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the growing applications of sodium caseinate. Sodium caseinate finds application as a nutritional supplement, thickening agent, emulsifying agent, and stabilizing agent in food, including bread, candy, biscuits, cakes, gravy, yogurt, meat, and seafood. In sausage, sodium caseinate may be applied to make uniform distribution of fat, and improve the adhesion characteristic of meat.

The global Sodium Caseinate market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Key participants include AMCO Proteins, Erie Foods International Inc., Charotar Casein Company, Farbest Brands, Fonterra Cooperative Group, Avani Food Products, Israel Chemicals Limited, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Agrocomplex, and Ningxia Yimei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, food-grade sodium caseinate held a larger market share in 2018. This grade is considered safe from consumption by humans. It is used as an emulsifying agent, thickening agent, and stabilizing agent, among others

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is likely to grow at a faster rate of 9.2% in the period 2019-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By application, pharmaceutical applications are anticipated to witness a growth rate of 6.8% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region may be attributed to the growth of the food & beverage industry, especially in developing nations, such as China and India, in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global sodium caseinate market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

