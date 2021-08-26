Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market, Revenue Share Analysis, , Region & Country Forecast, 2027

The global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] Market is expected to reach USD 778.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing application of thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1], a water-soluble vitamin needed to process carbohydrates, fat, and protein. Thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1] helps in enhancing the body immunity. It is beneficial in improving the health of the skin, eyes, hair, and liver, along with the prevention of complications in the nervous system, stomach, muscles, and heart, among others.

The global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Key participants include BASF SE, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Tianjin Golden World Group, Xinfa Pharmaceutical, Huazhong Pharmaceutical, Brother Enterprises Holdings Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jubang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Tianjin Zhongjin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin, among others.

By grade, the feed grade thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1] held a substantial market size in 2018. Feed grade product is required to cater to the requirements of the animal and several changes arising from causes, including genetic lines, the effect of changing seasons, and different animal physiologies, among others.

By distribution channel, the offline distribution channel contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

By application, food & beverage contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 4.1% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 4.9% in the forecast period. Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle, growing population, and a rise in the level of disposable income are among the factors that drive the growth of the market in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global thiamine mononitrate [vitamin B1] market on the basis of grade, distribution channel, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Animal Feed

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Thiamine Mononitrate [Vitamin B1] market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

