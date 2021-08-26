Corn Maltodextrin Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2027

The Global Corn Maltodextrin Market is forecast to reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Corn maltodextrin is plant-based carbohydrates, which is known to provide with high energy. There are various applications of this type of maltodextrin, which is fostering the growth of the sector. This type of maltodextrin can be used as a bulking agent in various food applications.

The global Corn Maltodextrin market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Key participants include GLUCIDEX, Cargill, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Penford Corporation, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Roquette Freres SA, Grain Processing Corporation, Tate & Lyle Plc, Tereos Syral, and Moonlight Malt.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Corn Maltodextrin market held a market share of USD 1.82 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.0% during the forecast period.

In context to Form, the Liquid segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period, which occupied more than 30.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate witnessed by the Liquid segment is attributed to the increasing demand for this type of maltodextrin in liquid form in the pharmaceutical sector due to its quick absorption and enhanced functioning as compared to its powdered form.

In context to Application, the Baking segment held the largest market share of more than 20.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. The market share held by the Baking segment is attributed to the rising demand for baked products like cakes & pastries, biscuits & cookies, fillings, custards & decors, and applicability of corn based maltodextrin in these products to replicate fat without impacting its taste.

In regards to End-user, the Cosmetics & Personal care segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 16.0% of the market by 2027.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.4% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 20.0% of the market by 2027.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Corn Maltodextrin market according to Form, Application, End-user, and Region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Cereals & snacks

Baking

Powdered beverages

Sauces, dressings & soups

Processed meat & seafood

Savoury

Nutraceuticals: functional foods

Moisturizer

Absorbent

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetics & Personal care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemicals

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Corn Maltodextrin market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

