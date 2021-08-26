IoT in Banking And Financial Services Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2020-2027 | Reports and Data

The Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market is forecast to reach USD 5.76 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Internet of Things (IoT) is the interconnectivity of electronic devices, such as smartphones, over a single network. These devices transmit signals to the server and among each other. The technology captures data from all the available sources, which is further filtered, and analyzed to gain insights into various processes of a business. Because of its potential, IoT is gaining massive traction in the banking sector across the world. The banking sector is figuring out ways to leverage the potential of IoT to bring out better revenues from business activities.

The data collected and analyzed from sources such as mobile and web applications are used by the banks to launch better and more targeted service offerings. The data about the past service offerings are analyzed to understand the needs and preferences of its customers. Customers across the banking industry are demanding personalized solutions for their varying needs. The data is needed for his present economic condition and buying behavior. Internet of things (IoT) has made it possible for banks to keep track of all the consumer activities and present a solution specific to the needs and desires of the client.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Key participants include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Infosys Limited, Software AG, and Capgemini SE, among others.

The information and communication technology industry has witnessed a robust growth in terms of revenue and development in the recent past and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Factors such as increasing adoption of digitalization, cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT), increasing demand for technologically advanced devices are boosting global market revenue growth. Rising number of internet users, high penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, laptops, computers, high utilization of ICT in several sectors such as hospital and healthcare, or financial services, and rising concerns about data storage and security are further fueling market growth. Moreover, increasing need for managing large data, and high investments in research & development activities by market players to develop enhanced products are supporting growth of the global IoT in Banking And Financial Services market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global IoT in banking and financial services market on the basis of organization size, application, end-users, software, and region:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Sized Organizations

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cyber Security

Customer Relationship Management

Proactive Services

Transportation and Logistics

Product Marketing and Planning

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Security and Monitoring

Customer Experience Management

Payment Management

Data Management

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Banking Services

Insurance Companies

Investment Banking

Mortgage Companies

Foreign Exchange

Stock Market

Brokerage Firms

Others

The research study also provides crucial insights into the new ventures and collaborative endeavors the key players are undertaking to gain a robust footing in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals, agreements, and partnerships. The competitive landscape section offers crucial insights into key companies with regards to their market position, manufacturing and production capacity, product portfolio, investment strategies, business expansion plans, and gross profit margins.

The key questions answered in the report:

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year? What are the key factors driving the IoT in Banking And Financial Services Market? What are the risks and challenges in front of the market? Who are the key vendors in the IoT in Banking And Financial Services Market? What are the trending factors influencing the market shares? What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model? Which are the global opportunities for expanding the IoT in Banking And Financial Services Market?

