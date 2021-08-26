Network Traffic Analyzer Market Revenue, Trends, Market Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2027 | Reports and Data

The global network traffic analyzer market is forecast to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Network traffic analysis is used for the purpose of reviewing, recording, and analyzing network traffic for security, performance, and general network operations & management. Extensive information exchange is one of the most significant results of advanced information technologies. This evolution has brought many benefits to our society when it comes to international cooperation, information dissemination, business opportunities, and more. The rapid adoption of technologies like the Internet of Things are exponentially creating more data threats. Network traffic analysis provides the network administrators the means to investigate and suggest responses and solutions quickly.

The growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise applications has helped in reducing IT costs. Moreover, the ever-increasing popularity of IoT, AI, and big data analytics in the region will also influence market growth in APAC. The growing adoption of smartphones, coupled with the penetration of the internet, will boost the market for e-commerce websites and applications.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Key participants include SolarWinds, Cisco Systems, ManageEngine, NETSCOUT Systems, Ipswitch, Kentik, Genie Networks, Colasoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Nokia Corporation, Plixer, CA Technologies, and NetFlow Auditor, among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2317

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Network Traffic Analyzer market on the basis of end-use, component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Network Monitoring

Network Security Management

Traffic Management

Customer Data Analysis

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Transport and Hospitality

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/network-traffic-analyzer-market

Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Network Traffic Analyzer market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Network Traffic Analyzer market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

Request a customization of the report @ https://reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2317

Table of Content:

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Network Traffic Analyzer Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4. Market positioning

5.5. Strategy Benchmarking

5.6. Vendor Landscape

Continue……

Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.