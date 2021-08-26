High Oleic Safflower Oil Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2027

The global High Oleic Safflower Oil Market is expected to reach USD 158.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for high oleic safflower oil from end-use applications. High oleic safflower finds widespread application in several food products for healthy substitutes to hydrogenated oils.

The global High Oleic Safflower Oil market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2758

Key participants include Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, Marico Limited, SunOpta, Connoils LLC, Oilseeds International Limited, Adams Group Inc., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Spectrum Organic Products LLC, Victor & Summat general Trading, and Austrade Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By nature, conventional oil contributed to a substantial market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a faster rate in the forecast period.

By distribution channel, offline distribution held a larger market share in 2018 and is likely to have a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

By application, dietary supplements are expected to witness a growth rate of 6.3% in the period 2019-2027, owing to the presence of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in high oleic safflower oil which helps in lowering bad cholesterol thereby reducing the chances of cardiovascular diseases.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 6.1% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region may be attributed to the rapidly increasing population in developing countries such as China and India, as well as the growth of the end-user industries.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2758

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global high oleic safflower oil market on the basis of nature, distribution channel, application, and region:

Nature Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-oleic-safflower-oil-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global High Oleic Safflower Oil market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Instant Coffee Market

Global Sugar Excipients Market

Baked Savory Snacks Market

Bovine Colostrum Market

Potato Chips Market

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/the-jewelry-industry-in-2020-and-beyond-top-10-companies-in-the-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]