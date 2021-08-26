Soy Lecithin Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027

The global Soy Lecithin Market is expected to reach USD 1.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to growing end-use applications of soy lecithin. Soy lecithin is used as an emulsifier in the food & beverage industry to prevent margarine and cooking sprays from splattering when they are used for frying purposes.

The global Soy Lecithin market research report provides a brief overview inclusive of competitive landscape and key developments in the market. It provides an extensive study analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into company overview, financial standing, business expansion plans, and revenue growth of each company. It also sheds light on product advancement, technological developments, and research and development activities.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2783

Key participants include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Du Pont, American Lecithin Company, Ruchi Soya Industries Inc., LASENOR EMUL, Lipoid GmbH, Bunge Limited, Ceresking Ecology & Technology Co. Ltd., and Lecico GmbH, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By grade, feed grade soy lecithin held a substantial market share in 2018, as it is considered suitable for consumption by animals and providing them sufficient nutrition for the health.

Soy lecithin is used to support the blending of ingredients, which makes it a great wetting agent. This property is essential in instant food and drink products that normally require mixing a solid powder in liquid.

The market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to a huge population in countries in the region as well as an increase in demand of soy lecithin in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2783

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global soy lecithin market on the basis of product type, grade, application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Natural Soy Lecithin

Refined Soy Lecithin

Chemically Modified

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Emulsifiers

Nutritional Supplements

Dispersants

Wetting Agents

Viscosity Modifiers

Surfactants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-lecithin-market

Objective of Studies:

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Soy Lecithin market.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Explore related reports:

Instant Coffee Market

Global Sugar Excipients Market

Baked Savory Snacks Market

Bovine Colostrum Market

Potato Chips Market

Jewelry Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/the-jewelry-industry-in-2020-and-beyond-top-10-companies-in-the-market

Check our upcoming research reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/upcoming-reports

Visit our blog for more industry updates @ https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]