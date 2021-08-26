Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market, Revenue Share Analysis, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is forecast to reach USD 32.99 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intrusion detection systems for premises are tailored to suit any size perimeter and gives an effective way to boost security measures. It can be used with an existing security fencing for total coverage. Many large-sized organizations, factories, warehouses, and storage sites can benefit from having a PIDS system in place.

The system initiates warning of any climbing or suspicious activity anywhere on the perimeter in which it is installed. For instance, the system can detect any unwanted intruders during any theft of precious goods, such as steel or copper. The system uses a cable that runs around the existing fencing and alarms when triggered by any movement. From chain link to welded mesh fencing, PIDS can work with everything to improve the perimeter’s security. Thus, the system is cost-saving since it does not need the existing fence to be taken out.

The information communication industry is crucial component of all major sectors including BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, among other industries. Emerging technologies, advanced solutions, newer applications, and cross industry integration are some of the key few areas of interest in the ICT market.

Massive investments in ICT assets across the globe, including computer hardware, software, and internet, and broadband infrastructure is favoring the industry growth. Moreover, rise in developments across various segments such as internet, software, wireless networks, computers, social networking, and other services will positively impact the growth of the information and communication technologies market during the forecast period.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Key participants include Jacksons Fencing, Flir Systems, UTC Climate, Southwest Microwave, Honeywell Interntional Inc, Controls & Security, Future Fibre Technologies, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, CIAS Elettronica Srl, Advanced Perimeter Systems, Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, Fiber Sensys, Anixter, and Detekion Security Systems, among others.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the ICT industry. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to bring newer and better technologies for enhanced consumer experience.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The report segments the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Barrier-Mounted

Ground-Based

Free-Standing

Rapidly Deployable

Hybrid

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium Sized Organizations

Large Organizations

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Infrastructure

Military & Defense

Government

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Forecast

