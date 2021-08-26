Individual Quick Freezing Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2027

The global Individual Quick Freezing Market was valued at USD 16.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.28 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5%. Increasing demand for frozen food, rapid expansion of retail food chains, rapid developments in freezing technologies and increasing demand for non-seasonal fruits and vegetables are the key factors stimulating the market growth significantly.

Some of the key players operating in the Individual Quick Freezing market are BT (US), Products and Chemicals (US), MAREL (Iceland), Air Liquide (France), GEA (Germany), Air and Messer Group (Germany) The Linde Group (Germany), PATKOL (Thailand), OctoFrost Group (Sweden), Cryogenic Systems Equipment (US), Starfrost (UK), and Scanico (Denmark).

The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.

Segments Covered in the report:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spiral freezer

Tunnel freezer

Box freezer

Others (blast and plate freezers)

Processing Stages Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pre-processing

Freezing

Packaging

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mechanical IQF

Cryogenic IQF

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits & vegetables

Seafood

Meat & poultry

Dairy products

Convenience food

The report also offers insights into segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. It also discusses in detail the key factors influencing the growth of the segments.

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, market size and market share, import and export, supply and demand ratio, consumer demand, technological advancements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and robust presence of market players in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Individual Quick Freezing market is expected to register during the forecast period?

What are the key growth driving factors of Individual Quick Freezing market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Individual Quick Freezing market over the forecast period?

