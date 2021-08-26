Oilfield Services Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast, Revenue Analysis to 2022

The oilfield services market is projected to reach USD 125.51 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.35%, from 2017 to 2022. Increased oil & gas production, shale gas extraction, and lifting of Iranian oil export sanction are the major drivers of the oilfield services market.

Increasing efforts in exploring new oilfields where all significant oilfield services such as well intervention and well completion equipment & services, among others are used, are one of the major drivers that would drive the oilfield services market. In the oilfield services market, fluctuating oil prices could hinder the growth of the market.

The well completion equipment & services oilfield services sub-segment, within the services segment, would grow at the highest CAGR, during 2017 to 2022, whereas, the pressure pumping oilfield services market led the oilfield services market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The pressure pumping services sub-segment is used for applications such as well cementing which is used in the wellbore to complete wellbore operations. Increasing drilling activities for extraction of oil & gas has raised the demand for EOR and advanced drilling technologies, further increasing the demand for pressure pumping services.

North America is currently the largest market for oilfield services, closely followed by Europe. The North American market is primarily driven by the U.S. which was the world’s top producer of petroleum and natural gas hydrocarbons in 2015. Apart from the U.S., Mexico recently began expanding its oil & gas industry by liberalizing its domestic energy sector by enacting reforms that have ended the monopoly of the state-run PEMEX in an effort to attract foreign investors and operators.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 40%, Tier 3- 35%

By Designation: C-Level- 15%, Manager-Level- 55%, Others- 30%

By Region: Asia-Pacific- 60%, Middle East- 10%, Europe- 16%, North America- 9%, and Africa- 5%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global oilfield services market by application, services, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

