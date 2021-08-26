The oilfield equipment rental market is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.87%, from 2017 to 2022. Oilfield equipment are widely used during exploratory and production phase of an oil & gas well. Technological advancement in oilfield equipment and increase in global investments in exploration and production are expected to drive the oilfield equipment rental market in North America and the Middle East. Customized demands by drillers, as well as uncertain regulatory framework, can hinder the growth of the oilfield equipment rental market.

Based on equipment, the drilling equipment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. Due to wide usage and increased drilling activity across regions, the demand for drilling equipment is expected to grow over the next two years. Factors like these would drive the growth of the drilling equipment segment of the oilfield equipment rental market.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast, Revenue Analysis to 2022

North America is currently the largest market for oilfield equipment rental, followed by the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Extensive shale mining and increasing refracturing activities in the U.S. are driving the oilfield equipment rental market. The U.S. is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the region, followed by the market in Canada, during the forecast period.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2- 35%, Tier 3- 35%

By Designation: C-Level- 10%, D-Level- 30%, Others- 60%

By Region: North America- 12%, Asia-Pacific- 55%, Europe- 10%, South America- 3%, Middle East- 11%, Africa- 9%

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture of the oilfield equipment rental market across industries and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as equipment type, application, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 LIMITATIONS 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

