The seismic survey market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 7.54 billion in 2017 to a projected USD 9.28 billion by 2022. The main driving factors for the growth of the seismic survey market are the demand for seismic technology in brownfield projects and the use of seismic technology in shale gas exploration. The reduction in investments and budgets for exploration and production (E&P) due to the crash of oil prices would be a restraint for the seismic survey market.

The market for data processing and interpretation is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The demand for data processing and interpretation is increasing as oil & gas companies utilize these software services to explore new hydrocarbon fields. The advances in technology are useful to operators and oil & gas service companies during the exploration of mature oilfields. Oil & gas companies are currently investing in fields that have already been explored with the help of data processing and interpretation. Thus, the demand for data processing and interpretation increases as oil & gas companies begin exploring brownfields projects.

Seismic Survey Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast, Revenue Analysis to 2022

There are untapped reserves of oil & gas in Africa. Oil & gas companies are investing in economical reserves due to the slump in oil prices. The demand for seismic surveys is expected to grow as unconventional reserves are explored. A majority of the oil production in Africa takes place in Nigeria, Egypt, Angola, and Algeria.

Breakdown of Primaries

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitate information as well as assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 20%, and Tier 3- 25%

By Designation: C-Level- 75% and Manger Level- 25%

By Region: North America- 15%, Europe- 20%, Asia-Pacific- 40%, Middle East- 10%, South America- 10%, and Africa- 5%

Research Coverage:

The seismic survey market segments covered in this study include data acquisition, data processing, and data interpretation services and 2D, 3D, and 4D technology. The study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different regions. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, business overviews, and recent developments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 16

1.5 CURRENCY 17

1.6 LIMITATIONS 17

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 17

