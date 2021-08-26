Arc Flash Protection Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast, Revenue Analysis to 2022

The arc flash protection market is projected to reach USD 2.41 billion, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.38%, from 2017 to 2022. Arc flash protection system and equipment are used to detect and mitigate arc flash hazards, caused by deterioration or corrosion of equipment, as well as other causes like dust, material failure, and faulty installations. Increase in expenditure on electrical networks and replacement of existing electrical safety equipment with modern and smart safety devices are expected to drive the arc flash protection market. Additional cost of installation can hinder the growth of the arc flash protection market.

Based on equipment, the personal protective equipment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. Escalating accident frequency in the workplace resulted in rising safety concerns due to arc flashes. The demand for the personal protective equipment is expected to grow over the next five years. Factors like these will drive the growth of the PPE segment of the arc flash protection market.

The market in North America is currently the largest market for arc flash protection, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Rising investments in the electrical infrastructure and increased focus towards safety issues are driving the arc flash protection market. The U.S. is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the region, followed by the market in Canada, during the forecast period.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2- 35%, Tier 3- 35%

By Designation: C-Level- 10%, D-Level- 30%, Others- 60%

By Region: North America- 12%, Asia-Pacific- 55%, Europe- 10%, South America-3%, The Middle East- 11%, Africa- 9%

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture of the arc flash protection market across end-use industries and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as equipment, end-user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

