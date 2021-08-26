Diatomite Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Strategies, Growth Analysis, Regional Demand, Revenue, Key Players and 2028 Forecast Research Report

The global diatomite market size is expected to expand in the foreseeable future, according to the report, titled “Diatomite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Natural, Calcined, Flux-Calcined), By Application (Fillers, Filter Aids, Absorbents, Construction Material, Others) and regional forecast 2021-2028” by Fortune Business Insights™. Diatomite is a siliceous sedimentary rock that is white and brittle. This rock is also known as Diatomaceous Earth and is a naturally occurring rock. The composition of this rock is 0.5 – 2% iron oxide, 2-4% Alumina diatoms, and 80 to 90% silica. They are formed as the remains of diatoms, which were hard-shelled protists. It is primarily used in mild abrasives, filtration aids, mechanical insecticides, metal polishes, porous packing for catalyst, filler, and other applications. This rock has a fine particle size and a low specific gravity which makes it ideal for use as a filter media.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a worldwide lockdown situation to control the spread of the virus. In this situation, activities such as mining or excavation were temporarily halted due to various regulations. Moreover, the supply of diatomite was erratic owing to difficulty in procuring the rock. As the use of this rock is primarily as a component in various household maintenance substances, its demand did not decline. Several end-user industries of this product experienced a shortage of the product due to hampered production activities. As lockdowns are lifted in various regions, it is expected that the production process shall resume to cater to the demand of the consumers.

Some of the major players in the global diatomite market covered by Fortune Business Insights include:

Imerys S.A.

EP Minerals

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Diatomit CJSC

Dicalite Management Group, Inc.

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co. Ltd.

Diatomite Direct

Qingdao Best diatomite Co. Ltd.

CECA

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Natural

Calcined

Flux-Calcined

By Application

Fillers

Filter Aids

Absorbents

Construction Material

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The rock is segmented into natural, calcined, and flux calcined by type. The application categorizes the product into fillers, filter aids, absorbents, construction material, and others. The market of the product is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Driving Factor

High Utilization in Industrial Application to Augment Market Growth

The growing adoption in industrial applications such as abrasives, pest control, fillers, insecticides, and others is expected to boost the demand for the product. The increasing use of this product is due to its abrasive properties that aid in manufacturing of pesticides. Moreover, the surging demand for filtration from the chemical industries is expected to drive the adoption of the product worldwide. Therefore, the high adoption across several industrial applications is anticipated to contribute to the global diatomite market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Rising Production in North America Owing to Natural Deposits

North America is anticipated to hold the largest diatomite market share during the forecast period. The large deposits in countries such as the U.S. is expected to boost the demand for the product. Additionally, the increasing utilization in crop protection chemicals, construction, water treatment, and others is expected to boost the regional market.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the second position in the market during the foreseeable future. Substantial demand for fillers, filtration aids, and other industrial applications will drive the growth of the market in the region.

Europe is expected to showcase substantial growth as the utility of the product has grown considerably for water treatment and gas & oil exploration activities.

Competitive Landscape

Major Companies Focus on Facility Expansion to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is an upcoming market that has serious potential for growth. Due to this nature of the market, the players of the market are fragmented all over the globe. There are only a few major companies in the competitive landscape that hold the majority share of the production capacity. These companies are investing in expanding the application of the product to aid market growth. This product has immense potential in desalination facilities. The major desalination project in Saudi Arabia, Yanbu III started operating in November 2020 which has an output capacity of 1.4 million cubic metres per day. With the growing freshwater scarcity, the major players are expanding their avenues in such a manner. Other than this various product launches, expansions, and acquisitions mark the competitive landscape off the market.

