Carbolic Oil Market 2021: Growth Statistics, Trends, Share, Revenue and Forecast Outlook till 2028 with Prominent Regions and Countries Data

The global carbolic oil market size is expected to grow in the forthcoming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “BMI Resins Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Bismaleimide Resin Powder, Bismaleimide Resin Solution), By Application (Composites, Adhesive, Moldings, Others) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028“.The increasing demand for carbolic oil in the extraction of phenol and the pharmaceutical industry will fuel market growth. Carbolic oil is the key ingredient that is used in the extraction of phenol. Whereas, the extracted phenol finds its high use in the cosmetics industry. It is mainly utilized in primer, sunscreen lotion, hair colouring, and skin lightening creams. Also, traditionally the carbolic oil was highly utilized in the household in order to prevent snake infestation. This further makes it a sustainable choice in the pharmaceutical industry. Hence. The increasing demand for the product in these applications will fuel the carbolic oil market growth during the forecast timeline.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the prominent companies operating in the carbolic oil market. They are as follows:

NalonChem

DEZA a. s.

Jining Carbon Group

Shandong Gude Chemical

Elkem ASA

KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS., INC

Rain Industries Limited

STAN CHEM.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Extraction of Phenol

Pyridine Bases

Pharmaceutical

Household

Other

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Taiwan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the carbolic oil market. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for the product in countries such as China and India. Further, the increasing adoption of the product in the pharmaceutical industry will propel the market growth in this region. The higher adoption of extracted phenol in the cosmetic industry will fuel sustainable growth in North America. The increasing use of the product in the pyridine bases will provide market growth in Europe. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the adoption of carbolic oil in the household application.

