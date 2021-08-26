Thermoelectric Generators (Teg) Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

A thermoelectric generator (TEG), also called a Seebeck generator, is a solid state device that converts heat flux (temperature differences) directly into electrical energy through a phenomenon called the Seebeck effect (a form of thermoelectric effect). Thermoelectric generators function like heat engines, but are less bulky and have no moving parts. However, TEGs are typically more expensive and less efficient.

The following firms are included in the Thermoelectric Generators (Teg) Market Report:

Alphabet Energy

Ferrotec

GMZ Energy

LairdTech

RedHawk Energy Systems

GreenTEG

II-VI Marlow, Inc.

Tecteg

Gentherm

Komatsu Corp

EVERREDtronics

Micropelt

Market by Type:

Low Power (<10W)

Medium Power(10-1KW)

High Power (>1KW) Market by Application:

Automotives

Industrial

Sensors

Wearables