Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Research Report by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 2021 to 2025

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a spiral-shaped gram-negative aerobic bacterium that grows in the digestive tract and has a tendency to infect the stomach. Bacteria play a vital role in balancing the stomach ecology. When H. pylori invades and attacks the stomach lining, it causes stomach infections. These infections can lead to peptic ulcers and gastritis. They are also associated with stomach, duodenal, and gastric cancers. Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing is a test used to test whether H. pylori is exceeded.

The following firms are included in the Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-invasive Testing Market Report:

Biomerica, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Certest Biotec S.L.

Alere

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Sekisui Diagnostics

CorisBioconcept SPRL

Serology Test

Stool Antigen Test

Urea Breath Test (UBT) Market by Application:

Hospitals

Clinics