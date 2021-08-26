Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Equipment Market 2021: Global Trends, Size and Share Estimates, Forecasts to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD), sometimes called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

DW/TXS

Forward Group

Herrenknecht AG

Lianyungang Huanghai

Zoomlion

Huayuan

Barbco

XCMG

Goodeng Machine

Ditch Witch

Terra

Prime Drilling

CHTC JOVE

Toro

Drillto

Vermeer

TRACTO-TECHNIK

Dilong Market by Type:

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD Market by Application:

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission