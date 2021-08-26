Steel Round Bars Market Report with Growth, Demand, Trends, Opportunity, Forecasts (2021 – 2025)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Steel Round Bar is a hot rolled, mild steel solid steel bar that is ideal for all general fabrication, manufacturing and repairs. Steel Rounds are widely used in industrial maintenance, agricultural implements, transportation equipment, ornamental iron work, fencing, artwork, etc

Caparo Merchant Bar

Sandvik Materials Technology

Georgsmarienhütte

Saarstahi

MMK

Huizhou Xingye Special Steel

DEW-STAHL

DAIDO

Sidenor

IMS – SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH

Sverdrup Steel

Riva Group

Sanyo Special Steel Co. Ltd

Xingcheng Special Steel

Acentasteel

Tata Steel

Acerinox

Hot-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Cold-Rolled Steel Round Bars

Ferrous Metallurgy Industry

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Automobile Industry

Mold Processing Industry

Military Industry