Global CAD Software For Healthcare Market Professional Survey Report 2021, Forecast to 2025 with Impact of COVID-19

CAD (computer-aided design) software for healthcare is used to design 3D models of the implants, prosthesis, or anatomical models to practice before a surgery. 3D printing is greatly impacting the medical industry, indirectly impacting the CAD software market for healthcare. Before printing a 3D model, it is needed to be created or designed using the CAD software. Medical technology is now building organoids (mini organs) using 3D printing using the stem cells as material. These organoids, once built, will in the future be able to grow inside the body of a sick patient and take over when an organic organ, such as a kidney or liver, fails. 3D printers have successfully recreated body parts as complex as blood vessels, which proves that this technology has a lot of untapped potential.

Top Companies Mentioned in CAD Software For Healthcare Report are:

3Diemme

Smart Optics Sensortechnik

Cimsystem

EGS

Zfx

Schutz Dental

3Shape

Mis Implants Technologies

Planmeca

Merge Healthcare(IBM)

Carestream Dental

Mevis Medical Solutions AG

Sirona

Delcam

Zirkonzahn

Amann Girrbach Market by Type:

Softwear

Service Market by Application:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colon Cancer

Pulmonary Embolism

Interstitial Disease