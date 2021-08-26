Lining Market Assessment, Growth Forecasts and Strategic Consolidations for Key Players Report 2021 to 2025

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Linings are insulating and protective layers applied inside a tank, pipeline and/or furnace.

Top-Line Companies Listed:

Hempel A/S

GBT-Bucolit

Sherwin-Williams

Middle East Tube Company Ltd.

KAEFER

Polycorp

Teknos Group

Solvay

The Jotun Group

DriLyner BASIC

Allied Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

STEULER-KCH GmbH

PPG Industries

Market by Type:

Polymer Lining

Rubber Lining

Tile Lining

Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining

Market by Application:

Marine

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Construction

Power Generation

Chemical Industry