Smart Hubs Market Size 2021 : Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2025 with Leading Regions and Countries Data

Smart Hubs Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A smart home hub is a device that connects the devices on a home automation network and controls communications among them. Once a smart hub is installed, it connects to other smart devices at home and acts as a gateway.

Specialty retailers will account for major market shares supported by the consumer’s preference for this distribution channel to purchase smart products. Specialty stores offer wide variety of brands and products and maintain uniformity in their product offerings. Also, they comprise brand-specific stores and multi-branded stores, contributing towards the growth of the home automation hub market.

In Americas, North America accounts significantly towards the growth of the home automation hub market. Factors such as strong economic developments, high degree of internet penetration, and the increasing number of smartphone users will further influence the demand for technology-oriented products.

In 2019, the market size of Smart Hubs is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Hubs.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Smart Hubs Market are LG Electronics, Logitech, Samsung, Microsoft, Xiaomi, SmartThings, Control4, Cozify, Crestron Electronics, Insteon, SmartBeings, Vera Control, Vivint, Zipato

Smart Hubs Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): WiFi, Bluetooth

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Smart Hubs market is the incresing use of Smart Hubs in Specialty Retailers, Electronic Stores, Online Stores