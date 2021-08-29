Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) segment witnessing high demand?

Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] A Structural Insulation Panel (SIP) is a form of sandwich panel used in the construction industry.

SIP is a sandwich structured composite, consisting of an insulating layer of rigid core sandwiched between two layers of structural board, used as a building material. The board can be sheet metal, plywood, cement, magnesium oxide board (MgO) or oriented strand board (OSB) and the core either expanded polystyrene foam (EPS), extruded polystyrene foam (XPS), polyisocyanurate foam, polyurethane foam or composite honeycomb (HSC).

In 2019, the market size of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) is 370 million USD and it will reach 620 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs).

Leading key players of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market are Kingspan, Metecno, Isopan, ArcelorMittal, Romakowski, Lattonedil, J-Deck, Nohara, Foard Panel, ICS Eco-SIPs

Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Glass Wool, Stone Wool, EPS, XPS, Phenolics, PU/PIR, Flexible Insulation

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) market is the incresing use of Structural Insulation Panels (SIPs) in Walls, Roofs, Floors