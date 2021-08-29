Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market 2021 : Size, Global Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2025 with Leading Countries Data

Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] Organic trace minerals are minerals used in small quantities, which are formed by attaching inorganic trace minerals to organic molecules such as amino acids or polysaccharides. The organic molecules used in the formation of organic trace minerals are called chelates. Though only small quantities of organic trace minerals are added to animal feed, they play an important role in maintaining the animal’s health. The chelates in these minerals prevent the trace minerals from interacting with other minerals and feed components in the animals’ bodies, thereby enhancing the absorption of the trace minerals. The bioavailability of organic trace minerals is higher than that of inorganic trace minerals. As a result, organic trace minerals are increasingly preferred over inorganic trace minerals in the animal feed segment.

Increasing meat consumption is important driver of this industry. Meat is one of the major sources of proteins. A shift in the food consumption pattern, which includes favoring proteins derived from animal sources is playing a key role in the growth of meat consumption globally. This, in turn, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the organic trace minerals industry.

The global organic trace minerals for animal feeds market accounted for the majority market share in Europe during 2017 due to the increasing demand for cattle mineral feed in the region. Consumers are increasingly shifting toward the consumption of organic meat over conventional meat due to the increased health concerns. This in turn, will boost the adoption of organic trace minerals for animal supplements in the region throughout the predicted period.

In 2019, the market size of Trace Minerals for Animal Feed is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Trace Minerals for Animal Feed.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market are Kemin, Novus, Pancosma, Zinpro, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland

Trace Minerals for Animal Feed Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Iron, Zinc, Copper, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Trace Minerals for Animal Feed market is the incresing use of Trace Minerals for Animal Feed in Ruminant, Poultry, Aquatic Animalss