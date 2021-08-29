Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Market Growth 2021 : Which factors are enhancing North America Ultraviolet Curing Coatings market?

Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] The ultraviolet curing, is also known as UV curing, a photochemical process of instantly curing or drying the inks, coatings or adhesives by using high intensity ultraviolet light. The UV coatings have many advantages over the traditional curing and drying methods such as PVC coatings.

The improved performance and advantages of UV curing coatings as the major factors have a positive impact on the market’s growth during the next few years. UV curing coatings act as a protective layer in metal coatings and conformal coatings and aids in the prevention of the fading of the top layer due to prolonged exposure to sunlight. UV curing coatings use UV radiation in the drying process since it does not use heat for curing process. Additionally, it also does not release harmful particles such as VOC or hydrocarbons.

APAC accounted for the major share of the UV curing coatings market during 2017. These UV coatings have a wide range of applications in the electronics industry and in the conformal coatings segment. The rising demand for printing inks and adhesives and the growing demand for conformal coatings, protective coatings, and coil coatings in selected countries of APAC, will enhance the production and consumption of UV curing coatings in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Ultraviolet Curing Coatings is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultraviolet Curing Coatings.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Market are Akzo Nobel, Allnex, Hitachi Chemical, PPG Industries, BASF

Ultraviolet Curing Coatings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2027): Water-Based, Powder-Based

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ultraviolet Curing Coatings market is the incresing use of Ultraviolet Curing Coatings in Wood Coatings, Conformal Coatings, Overprint Varnishes, Plasticss