Ultraviolet Sensor Market Business scenario 2021 : Why is the Ultraviolet Sensor segment witnessing high demand?

Ultraviolet Sensor Market 2021 : [115 Pages Report] UV Sensors are used for detecting the intensity of incident ultraviolet (UV) radiation and for UV Index measurements. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation constitutes a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum from 100 to 400 nm. UV sensors are commonly used for determining exposure to ultraviolet radiation in across various environmental settings and laboratories. UV Sensor is basically a transmitter that respond to one type of energy signal by producing energy signals as output. There are various types of UV sensors available in the market including UV phototubes, light sensors, and UV spectrum sensors. UV phototubes are radiation-sensitive sensors used in water treatments, air treatments, and solar irradiance. Light sensors are used for measuring the intensity of incident light. UV spectrum sensors are commonly used in scientific photography.

Continuous preference for adopting UV sensor across various industries over its two main alternatives photoelectric sensors and machine vision systems due to high accuracy and reliability is the key factor contributing the growth of global UV Sensors market. Major electronics manufacturers are focusing on process automation due to this there is a huge demand for UV Sensors particularly companies involved in electronic assembly, which is accelerating the growth of global UV Sensors market. Additionally, expanding packing sector along with growing preference for UV Sensors for – detecting the presence of labels, pills, and plastic tamper-proof seals on bottles and other packing materials is increases the demand for UV Sensor globally. Furthermore, expanding applications of UV Sensors automotive, Furniture Making, Pharmaceutical, and textile sectors fuels the growth of global UV Sensors market. However, the global UV Sensors Market is highly fragmented with presence of local players, due to this counterfeit UV Sensors is circulating in the marker, which is identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global UV Sensors market.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. This is bacause of some factors such as the increase in healthcare investments, the growing awareness about hygiene and residue free environments, and the rise in usage of disinfectants by healthcare facilities and laboratories in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Ultraviolet Sensor is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultraviolet Sensor.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Ultraviolet Sensor Market are Solar Light Company, Silicon Labs, LAPIS Semiconductor, Davis Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Vernier, Panasonic, Vishay Semiconductor Opto, Apogee, Broadcom, GenUV, TRI-TRONICS